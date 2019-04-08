Missing Pinxton teenager found safe and well Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A teenager who went missing from his home in Pinxton has been found safe and well. Corben Tennant had last been seen on Sunday, April 7, on Glebe Avenue, Pinxton. Corben Tennant But he has now been found. Police thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find him. Car driven by disqualified driver taken off the streets in Blidworth Notts police back campaign to raise awareness of silent 999 system