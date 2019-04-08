Missing Pinxton teenager could be in Chesterfield

A 15-year-old boy has been reported missing after leaving his home in Pinxton.

Corben Tennant was last seen at around 1pm on Sunday, April 7, on Glebe Avenue, Pinxton.

Corben Tennant

He is described as being white, 5ft 4ins tall, with short brown hair.

He was wearing a black North Face Puffa jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, black cap and trainers and was wearing a gold chain.

Corben has links to Chesterfield, but might have travelled to the Blackpool area.

A police spokeswoman said: "If you have seen Corben, or know of his whereabouts, please contact Derbyshire police on 101, quoting reference number RID 89630 or incident 574 of April 7."