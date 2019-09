A woman who went missing in Nottinghamshire has been found by police.

Celia Verde-Martinez was reported missing from the Sherwood area on Friday (September 13).

Have you seen Celia?

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: "Officers have thanked everyone who helped in the search for Celia by sharing the force’s appeals to find her on social media and in the local press."

READ MORE: CAR CRASHED INTO A TELEPHONE POLE IN SKEGBY