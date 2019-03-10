Missing Nottinghamshire teen replies to police appeal to find her with, ‘I’m fine, leave me alone’

A missing teenager from Nottinghamshire replied to a police appeal to find her on Facebook with, ‘I’m fine, leave me alone’.

Officers are concerned for the safety of 16-year-old Shannon Jade Kirby after hse was reported missing from the Edwinstowe area on Thursday (March 7).

Where is Shannon?

Police described Shannon as a white female, 510 tall of stocky build.

She has long straight dark hair, brown eyes, and a midlands accent. Shannon was last seen wearing her black school uniform.

Despite her reply, on the Nottinghamshire Police facebook page, her whereabouts are still unknown.

If you have seen Shannon or know where she might be, call 101, quoting incident number 848 of March 7.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.