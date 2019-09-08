Missing Mansfield man 'has links to Shirebrook area'

Police are 'concerned' for the safety of a 46-year-old man who has gone missing from Mansfield.

Robert Deics/Deutsch was reported missing from the Mansfield area on Friday (September 6).

Have you seen Robert?

He has links to the Shirebrook area, officers say.

Robert is described as slim build, is 5ft 10 tall and has short, dark brown hair.

It is not known what Robert was wearing when he went missing. He is believed to be on a bicycle and carrying a rucksack.

If you have seen Robert or know where he might be, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 571 of 06/09/19.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

