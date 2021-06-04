Missing girl seen walking in Ollerton found safe and well

A man called Nottinghamshire Police at around 8.10am this morning after spotting the media appeal overnight following an extensive police search last night.

Inspector Graham Clarke of Nottinghamshire Police said: "A member of public called the force this morning and has now been visited by officers to confirm that a girl was on her own last night, but did return home shortly after. She is safe and well.

Missing girl found safe and well.

"Reports of this nature is something the force take hugely seriously, as you can see with the amount of resources we had in the area overnight."

"We would like to thank everyone in the community and the local media for their help in sharing our media appeal last night, which has thankfully had a good and safe conclusion."