Kian Ward, 15, who police released an appeal about earlier this week, has been found safe and well.

Kian was last seen on Wednesday, October 17 in New Houghton – a village between Bolsover and Mansfield.

Derbyshire Constabulary thanked everyone who shared their appeal.