Missing 14-year-old boy found

A 14-year-old boy who had been missing since Saturday has been found safe and well. Callum Richards had last been seen in the Annesley Woodhouse area on December 29. Callum Richards But he has now been found safe and well. Police thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find him.