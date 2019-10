A missing 13-year-old boy from Bestwood has been found.

Tyler Alfrey was reported missing from the Bestwood village area at around 9:30 am on Tuesday.

Have you seen missing Tyler Alfrey?

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: "Tyler Alfrey has been located. Many thanks to all those who shared our appeal."

