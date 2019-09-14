Missing 12-year-old Nottinghamshire girl found

A 12-year-old girl who went missing in Nottinghamshire has been found.

Naomi Chambers, from Gamston, went missing yesterday (Saturday, September 14) around the Queen's Medical Centre.

Have you seen Naomi?

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "Naomi was located as a direct result of information provided by members of the public who called Nottinghamshire Police within minutes of an appeal being posted on the force’s Facebook page.

"Officers involved in the search to find her have expressed their thanks for the support provided by members of the public in this case."

