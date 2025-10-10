Misconduct Hearing: Former Nottinghamshire officer continued to contact ex-partner despite warnings
A gross misconduct hearing was held at Sherwood Lodge Force HQ on Friday 10 October.
The hearing heard that DS Talissa Northedge had been in a relationship.
When that relationship ended, the person asked her not to contact him again. He even blocked her personal number.
DS Northedge then continued unwanted contact through her work phone sending 120 text messages between October 2024 and April 2025. These messages were while she was on and off duty.
During the investigation by Nottinghamshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate she continued the unwanted contact.
The hearing found that DS Northedge breached the following standards of professional behaviour – discreditable conduct, authority, respect and courtesy and orders and instructions.
Temporary Chief Constable Steve Cooper said: “This was repeated and sustained behaviour despite the former officer being warned not to contact the person again.”