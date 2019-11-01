Men wearing balaclavas and wielding weapons assault residents in Mansfield home

A group of men wearing balaclavas and holding weapons have broken into a Mansfield home - assaulting the occupants in the process.

Nottinghamshire Police officers were called following a report of an aggravated burglary at around 11pm on Thursday, October 31, on Park Avenue.

Park Avenue, Mansfield.

The group of men masked men entered the house assaulted two men inside with a baseball bat and knife, before stealing money and jewellery.

Both men were taken to hospital for their injuries, which aren't believed to be life altering.

Officers remain at the scene, whilst investigations continue.

If you were in the area at the time, witnessed the incident or have any information please call 101 quoting incident number 1092 of October 31.