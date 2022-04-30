Memorial service held to honour fallen police and firefighters in Nottinghamshire

The memorial service took place at the new joint police and fire headquarters at Sherwood Lodge, in Arnold, on Wednesday (April 27).

The memorial service took place at the new joint police and fire headquarters at Sherwood Lodge, in Arnold, on April 27.

Among those present were Chief Constable Craig Guildford, relatives and delegates from a host of organisations such as Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Nottinghamshire Police Federation, GMB and Unison.

The ceremony took place in a memorial garden in honour of police officers, firefighters and members of staff who are sadly no longer with us.

The garden is an integral part of a new joint police and fire headquarters that opened at Sherwood Lodge earlier this year. It features two memorial stones and a memorial wall containing the names of all the people from both organisations who have died in public service.

The names of 116 men and women have been added, with entries dating back all the way to the 19th century.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “The service was an opportunity to honour those who have given so much for public service but have sadly passed.

I particularly paid tribute to a former DC and Police Staff member and shared this important moment with his family and former colleagues.

"It was a well-attended event and I am grateful to those who joined us to remember our fallen colleagues.”

Chief Fire Officer Craig Parkin added: “We were proud to join our Nottinghamshire Police colleagues to remember those who have given their life to help others.