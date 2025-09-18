Meden Vale man threatened to ‘send a van of lads’ to hospitalise his ex-partner’s dad

A Meden Vale man who threatened to “send a van of lads” to hospitalise his ex-partner’s dad warned her “things would get worse” in a campaign of harassment, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louis Mosley threw out the woman’s belongings, including her pet rabbit, after she split with him on discovering he had set up a Tinder account which claimed he was in an abusive relationship, said Dawn Pritchard, prosecuting.

Mosley, 26, started leaving “deeply unpleasant” messages, witholding his caller ID, and “tormenting” her by sending very small amounts of money to her bank account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On one day he made 52 calls and ignored her pleas to stop. He even turned up at her home, which left the woman feeling “scared, shaky and overwhelmed,” during the harassment which happened over four days last November.

Nottingham Crown Court

Paul Stimson, mitigating, said: “This was four days of stupidity. He is still relatively young. He has been diagnosed with autism. He knows he needs to reduce his cannabis intake.

“He was struggling to let go. He is sorry for how he has impacted on her. He has sufficient insight into his condition.”

On Thursday, Judge Michael Auty KC told Mosley: “On the one hand it was a comparatively short-lived period. But that's one side of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The other side is that what you did is deeply unpleasant. The messages are deeply unpleasant.

"You would think they came from some idiot in their teens.

"I am afraid, and it sounds cruel in certain respects, but the practical reality is you will have to come to terms with your own personality.”

The judge told him that cannabis might alleviate some aspects of his condition and exacerbate others.”

Mosley, who has no previous conviction, has already served seven weeks in custody and 119 days on a qualifying curfew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that two related charges were left to lie on file after his victim confirmed she didn’t want to prolong proceedings due to “stress and pressure.”

On Thursday he received an 18-month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and 35 rehabilitation days.

Mosley, of Perlethorpe Avenue, Meden Vale, admitted harassment before a trial in May.