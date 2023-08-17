News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

Meden Vale man made homeless by court order after complaints about someone else

A Meden Vale man who was made homeless after failing to contest a court order was evicted for complaints made about someone else, magistrates have heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 17th Aug 2023, 09:29 BST- 1 min read

Police officers served a three-month closure order at the premises where Gary Chadwick was living on Netherfield Lane, at 3pm on July 24, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

Notices were posted on the front and back doors and he was found in breach of the order when he went back the next day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chadwick said he failed to understand the order and didn't realise he had to attend a court hearing in Nottingham.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Most Popular

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said: "He only lived there for a matter of a few months. His partner lived there for 16 years and was the tenant."

The court heard her previous partner was a drug dealer and that led to lots of complaints from neighbours.

Read More
Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates C...

“These court orders don't manufacture themselves from nothing,” said Mr Pridham. “The defendant arrived and formed a relationship with the tenant.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He and his partner corresponded with the landlord who was equally nonplussed.

"He didn't realise he was due to attend at Nottingham magistrates court. It was resolved that day and the police promptly slapped a notice of eviction on his front door.

"They clearly didn't have enough time to find somewhere else to live. He fails to understand why his partner hasn't been prosecuted."

Chadwick, 43, admitted contravening with a closure notice, under section 76 of the Antisocial Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He was fined £40 with a £16 surcharge and £85 court costs.