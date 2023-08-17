Meden Vale man made homeless by court order after complaints about someone else

Police officers served a three-month closure order at the premises where Gary Chadwick was living on Netherfield Lane, at 3pm on July 24, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

Notices were posted on the front and back doors and he was found in breach of the order when he went back the next day.

Chadwick said he failed to understand the order and didn't realise he had to attend a court hearing in Nottingham.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said: "He only lived there for a matter of a few months. His partner lived there for 16 years and was the tenant."

The court heard her previous partner was a drug dealer and that led to lots of complaints from neighbours.

“These court orders don't manufacture themselves from nothing,” said Mr Pridham. “The defendant arrived and formed a relationship with the tenant.

"He and his partner corresponded with the landlord who was equally nonplussed.

"He didn't realise he was due to attend at Nottingham magistrates court. It was resolved that day and the police promptly slapped a notice of eviction on his front door.

"They clearly didn't have enough time to find somewhere else to live. He fails to understand why his partner hasn't been prosecuted."

Chadwick, 43, admitted contravening with a closure notice, under section 76 of the Antisocial Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.