Meden Vale "lamper" caught over limit while parking his car

A Meden Vale man who had been out shooting rabbits in the middle of the night ended up in court for drink driving when police saw him trying to park his car, a court heard.

Police watched James Vaughan's black Vauxhall Astra pulling forwards and backwards outside his home on Netherfield Lane, at 3.20am, on October 18.

"He got out and swaggered over to their patrol vehicle," said prosecutor Emma Wakefield.

"When they asked - "are you OK?" - he said - "I will be if I can get my car parked on the drive."

"He said he had been out lamping with two passengers and showed them a number of legal air rifles in the car."

A test revealed he had 56 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs. The court heard he has a previous conviction for drink driving from 2017.

"He apologises for his behaviour," said Emma Cornell, mitigating. "He tells me the road where he lives has a bus lane and you can't park there between 7am and 7pm.

"He had been lamping on nearby fields but when he returned home he saw his wife had left the car in the road, and decided to move it so it wouldn't interfere with the buses.

"He is upset with himself as he only recently completed the ban."

Vaughan, 36, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, oln Friday.

He was fined £120, with costs of £85 and a £32 surcharge.

He was banned for 36 months. 274 days if completed by December 5, 2020.

