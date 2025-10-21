Meat, beer and fizzy drink thief locked up after shoplifting spree in Mansfield shop

A prolific thief has been locked up after repeatedly stealing from the same Blidworth store.

Lee Revel targeted the Mansfield Road-based Tesco ten times in the space of seven weeks.

The shoplifter stole from the store over and over again, between 16 August and 3 October this year.

Revel took crates of beer, packs of meat, fizzy drinks and sandwiches from the shelves during his thieving spree.

He then walked straight out of the store without paying so many times that his list of offending reached double figures.

An investigation was launched by the Sherwood neighbourhood policing team while Revel was in the middle of his stealing spree.

After analysing the CCTV the officers were able to identify the man responsible.

The 40-year-old was duly tracked down and arrested on 9 October, before being charged with ten shop thefts hours later.

Revel, of no fixed address, duly appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court a day later (10 October), where he pleaded guilty to the thefts.

He was subsequently sentenced to 20 weeks in prison that same day.

PC Deborah Bakin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Lee Revel showed a complete disregard for the law when he repeatedly decided to take what wasn’t his.

“The prolific shoplifter targeted the same Blidworth store ten times in seven weeks – mostly helping himself to meat products each time.

“In addition to these thefts impacting the shop and the staff who work there, they were unfair on the honest shoppers who spend their hard-earned money on these items.

“We’re pleased to see Revel is now facing the consequences of his actions in the form of a spell behind bars.”