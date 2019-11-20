Masked men 'with firearm and a knife' steal car in Ashfield

Police are appealing for information after a car theft in Ashfield.

Officers were called to Woodland Avenue in Huthwaite at around 11.20pm on Tuesday, November 19.

Police have appealed for information.

It is understood that two men with a firearm and a knife stole the vehicle.

The men have been described as wearing dark clothing with their faces covered.

Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness the incident? Have you got any dashcam footage?

If you can help or have any information, you should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 959 of November 19.

