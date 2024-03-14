Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Data released by the Live Football Tickets has revealed that the Mansfield Town home ground had 10,330 reported criminal incidents between 2021-3 – from average annual crowds of 71,394.

This means that there were 14.47 reported criminal incidents per 100 spectators on average, according to the data.

Oddly though, while with most grounds crime statistics related to violent and sexual offences and anti-social behaviour, shoplifting was the most commonly reported crime in Mansfield.

At the top of the crime table is Victoria Park, home of Hartlepool United, with around 18 crime events per 100 spectators in a season. Despite drawing a substantial 88 per cent fewer spectators on average (76,774 yearly) than Stadium of Light (683,340 attendees) in its neighbouring county, Victoria Park experiences nearly double the amount of crime incidents (13,907) than in the vicinity of the Sunderland venue, which registered around only 7,000 crimes over the last three years.

Rounding off the top five ‘roughest’ venues are Broadfield Stadium and Priestfield Stadium, witnessing 11.94 and 11.84 crimes per 100 spectators, respectively. Crawley Road’s Broadfield Stadium, with the fourth lowest attendance (37,608) year round, tallies an alarming 4,489 incidents, while Priestfield Stadium sees twice the amount at 9,954.