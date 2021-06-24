Mansfield Woodhouse woman waved knife to drive gang out of her home

Police were called to Amie Ball's Mansfield Woodhouse home where two groups of people were arguing and shouting at 10.30pm on June 20, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

One person said Ball was waving the knife in people's faces but when they managed to wrestle it off her and throw it away, they sustained a cut.

Ball told officers she grabbed the knife because people had refused to stop congregating outside her home and wanted to ‘scare everybody in the street’.

A Mansfield Woodhouse woman brandished a knife and cut someone's hand after a gang of people barged into her home, a court has heard.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said: "There were rumours about one of her friends.

"That whole group entered her house without permission and they were causing problems. She did manage to get them outside but they were hanging around. She was very panicked.

"She herself was assaulted during the incident. Unfortunately she went out of her garden and was in a public place.

"None of those people provided a statement. I understand they are all friends again. It doesn't detract from the seriousness of the offence.”

Ball made ‘the wrong decision’ under ‘frightening circumstances’, said Ms Coxon.

She has one one previous conviction for drink driving in 2020, and has been diagnosed with mental health issues, including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Ball, 26, of Elm Tree Avenue, admitted possession of a blade when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday.

A 12-month community order, with 15 rehabilitation days, was imposed. She was fined £80, with a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.