Mansfield Woodhouse man jailed after admitting child sex offence

A Mansfield Woodhouse man has been jailed after admitting a child sexual offence.

Steve Wright, 44, of Burns Avenue was jailed for three years and seven months at Nottingham Crown Court today after pleading guilty to engaging in sexual activity with a girl aged 15.

Steve Wright

READ MORE: 'Threats of violence made towards children' on Facebook as police investigate Nottinghamshire puppy death attack

He must also sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

The incident took place in July 2018 and was reported to police. Officers investigating the case seized Wright's phone and tablet. He was arrested shortly after.

Detective Constable Adam Taylor said: "Wright pleaded guilty at the very last minute due to the compelling forensic evidence and was given the maximum sentence allowed.

"We're pleased with the result and we're pleased he's behind bars where he can't cause further harm to any children.

"I hope the victim of the crime is given some comfort by the result."

READ MORE: Could plans be approved for a new Lidl in Mansfield?