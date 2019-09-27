Mansfield Woodhouse cocaine user was caught with drug celebrating recovery from accident.

A Mansfield Woodhouse man who was out celebrating recovering from a broken leg with friends was caught with cocaine.

Keiron Cooke, 24, of Butt Lane, was caught in Mansfield town centre with the drug on June 28, Mansfield Magistrates' Court heard today (Friday, September 27).

Prosecuting, Daniel Piatryka said it had been as a result of a stop and search by police, and Cooke immediately handed over the drug.

Mitigating, Donna Pursglove, said that ordinarily the matter would have been dealt with by way of a roadside caution.

She said: "Mr Cooke had been convalescing after an accident and had been confined to a metal frame for nine months, either in hospital or in his bedroom."

Cooke was given a 12-month conditional discharge, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £21 victim surcharge.

The drugs will also be destroyed.