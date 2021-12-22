Linsey Perry, aged 41, of Layton Burroughs, pleaded guilty to racially aggravated harassment when she appeared at Nottingham Crown Court today.

At first Perry denied the offence, but returned to admit the offence after speaking to her barrister.

The offence relates to an incident involving a woman and her child being shouted at as they walked through Mansfield town centre on Friday, November 19.

The incident was captured on a video which quickly went viral.

The court heard Perry previously admitted separate charges of assault, theft, and assaulting an emergency worker at an earlier hearing.

Judge Gregory Dickinson QC, Recorder of Nottingham, ordered a psychiatric report to be prepared before she is sentenced.

He said: “It won’t help any of us to have sentencing delayed by months.”

Perry was released on conditional bail and is due to return to the court in February.