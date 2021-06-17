Mansfield woman was intoxicated when she drove into a garden wall

Police were called to Shireoaks Road, Rhodesia, at 11.30pm, on May 23 to find Leearna Fores ‘slurring her words’, said prosecutor Fatima Laher.

A roadside breath test revealed she had 98 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs, but she was unable to provide a sample for the formal intoxilyser test because ‘she couldn't blow hard enough’.

Gazanfar Iqbal, mitigating, said Fores misjudged the corner and rolled on to the pavement and on to the wall.

"She didn't drive at speed," he said. “She tried to reverse back out. It's not the worst accident in the world. There was no significant damage to her vehicle."

He said the defendant is working with a number of agencies to tackle chronic fatigue and depression.

Mr Iqbal gave ‘a brief summary of the difficulties this young lady has had to deal with in a very short space of time’, which included the deaths of a number of her relatives.

On the night in question she visited a pub in Worksop where drinks were bought for her and ‘she wasn't sure what she was drinking’.

Fores, 30, of Littlewood Lane, Pleasley Vale, Mansfield, admitted drink driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

She was fined £200, with £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

She was banned for 23 months, but a rehabilitation course for drink drivers will reduce the disqualification by 23 weeks if she completes if by October 2022.