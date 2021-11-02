Mansfield woman urges caution as she ends up in hospital after 'spiking' incident

The incident follows reports of an increase of spiking allegations in the Nottinghamshire area, with some being subjected to physical spikings whereby victims became unwell after feeling a scratching sensation.

Lizzy Hallam, from Mansfield Woodhouse, was on a night out with a friend on Sunday October 31 and had consumed just four drinks and was feeling ‘tipsy’ when she entered Rush on Clumber Street.

Returning to her drink after a trip to the toilet, she says she suddenly felt extremely unwell and began vomiting, and collapsed in the toilets, so her partner was called and she was taken to accident & emergency – where she says other women had been admitted with similar symptoms.

Lizzy became unwell and ended up being rushed to hospital.

Lizzy, aged 21, said: “We were having a good night and I just felt tipsy – I went to the toilet and left my drink on the bar next to my friend,

“When I came back and finished it, I felt ill within two minutes so rushed to the toilets and could not stop being sick, and I collapsed in the corner.

“I felt numb and couldn’t stand, and don’t remember the rest of what happened that night.”

Tom Collier, Lizzy’s partner, was called, and she was carried out to his car.

Lizzy ended up on a drip in hospital and is still feeling the after-effects two days later

They returned home, but it was clear Lizzy was very unwell, so Tom and Lizzy's mother took her to King’s Mill in Sutton, where Lizzy was admitted and put on a drip and tests carried out.

Lizzy said she saw a number of other women with similar symptoms that night, and that women need to be cautious when out in the town.

She said: “I don’t remember anything until the next morning, but my Mum said that there were more women who felt like me who had been admitted that night, so people need to be careful.

“We couldn’t find any puncture marks, so I believe it was my drink that was spiked – I’ve never been like that before in my life.

“The drink didn’t taste or look any different, but next time I will take it with me, everyone needs to do the same.

“I still feel awful two days later, like a very severe hangover – it’s horrendous.”

Superintendent Kathryn Craner, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are continuing to work positively with a range of partners, including licensed premises, to investigate any reports made to the force and I would like to reassure people that we are placing a lot of resources into these enquires.

“If you believe you have been spiked, suspect anyone else has, or see any suspicious activity our message remains the same and we want to encourage everyone to come forward immediately, whether that’s reporting it by calling 101, using our online reporting system or speaking with employees at venues.

“Not only do we have a team dedicated to the investigation of these reports but members of the public can also expect to see many more officers patrolling streets during the night time economy so that people can continue to enjoy a safe night out in Nottinghamshire.”

Rush has been approached for comment.