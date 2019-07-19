Mansfield woman took suitcase to steal lager

A Mansfield woman took a suitcase to Morrisons to steal lager and slapped a security guard in the face when she was challenged, a court heard.

A member of the public alerted staff when they saw Amy White putting 18 cans of Fosters lager, worth £13, into the suitcase at the store in Mansfield Woodhouse, on June 14.

Prosecutor Robert Carr said a security guard blocked her path and told her she wasn't leaving because she had items in the case.

"She slapped him to the left side of the face and knocked off his spectacles, breaking one of the arms," he said.

Mark Stock, mitigating, said White, who had no previous convictions, has "considerable mental health problems," including schizophrenia and a psychotic illness.

He said the theft was "relatively unsophisticated" and she reacted when the guard "handled her roughly."

White, 37, of Vale Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted the offences when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

She received a 12 month conditional discharge, and was ordered to pay £100 compensation to the guard, with £85 costs and a £20 government surcharge.