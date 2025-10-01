Mansfield woman threatened to sexually assault victim she suffocated to point of brain damage 25 years ago

A Mansfield woman who has threatened to sexually assault someone she suffocated more than 25 years ago once she is released from a mental hospital will be sentenced at the crown court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martina Huntbach bombarded her victim with 27 calls and 59 messages over five weeks in July and August last year, said Jill McIlroy, prosecuting.

Huntbach, aged 60, who recently changed her name by deed poll, has been detained under the Mental Health Act for the last 22 years after she was convicted of a serious assault in the 1990s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magistrates in Nottingham heard she suffocated her victim so severely the attack resulted in brain damage.

Nottingham Crown Court

A sexual harm prevention order was imposed in April last year after Huntbach expressed a sexual interest in her victim and told members of staff that she was going to sexually assault her on her release.

“She is working towards a discharge from her section,” said Ms McIlroy.

“In the Crown's view this escalates the risk and this offence is essentially grooming.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arjun Madahar, mitigating, said staff at the secure hospital where Huntbach is detained believe hers “is one of the longest periods of detention they have experienced.”

He said she has been diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder and “quite severe” learning difficulties.

“I am sure you will apply full credit for her guilty plea,” added Mr Madahar.

Huntbach, of Heather Close, Mansfield, admitted breaching the sexual harm prevention order when she appeared in court on Wednesday.

A probation report was ordered and she was bailed to appear for sentence on November 26 at Nottingham Crown Court.