Mansfield woman stole £1,000 off poorly mum to play online games

Kelly Hart took control of her mother's debit card to buy shopping and pay bills, but withdrew £1,189 that was ‘illegitimate’ between November 11, 2018, and July 20, 2019, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka said.

Her mother has now moved to a different area and seeks a restraining order, the court was told.

"This incident has left her with little money left," he said. "She is upset that money has been used without a thought for her."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Simon King, mitigating, said the defendant, who is of previous good character, was ‘looking after her mother's affairs and that was initially quite legitimate’.

"But unfortunately she succumbed to temptation," he said. "She was using a gaming device on her phone.

"She was never going to win any money but she had to pay in order to progress to different levels. It wasn't gambling."

"She is a lady of good character. She lost her husband seven years ago and is now a single mum with three children.

"She feels like she has let her family down. She has not spoken to her mother for two years. There is no objection to the restraining order.

“It is aggravated because it is a breach of trust and her mother is vulnerable.”

Hart, 43, of Houfton Road, Mansfield, admitted fraud by false representation when she appeared in court on December 18, 2020.

A 12-month restraining order was imposed. Hart received an 18-month community order with five rehabilitation days and 50 hours of unpaid work.

She was ordered to compensate her mum.