Mansfield woman stole from Boots and B&M

A Mansfield woman with a drug problem stole from Boots and B&M Bargains, a court heard.

CCTV recorded Jeanette Talbot as she took £112 of perfume from Boots, on St Peter's retail park, on May 7, but she was detained by a police officer when she tried to steal £71 of air fresheners and two Yankee candles, from B&M Bargains, on June 16.

She was last in court on May 17 for failing to comply with a community order, imposed at the end of last year for shop theft, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

Sarah Neale, mitigating, said Talbot "concedes she has a difficulty with drugs and entered the stores to steal and generate further income."

She said Talbot recently suffered a nervous breakdown and is waiting for help for her mental health.

"With things on track and the right support and motivation it is hopeful that she can abstain from drug misuse," she said.

She asked magistrates to imposed a standalone suspended sentence or a new community order to allow her to stay out of prison and work with the probation service.

Probation officer Lucy Harrison said Talbot's compliance was mixed and she needs to do more.

Talbot, 50, of Layton Burroughs, admitted the thefts, and being in breach of a community order and a conditional discharge, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

She received an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

She was ordered to pay costs of £85, a £30 government surcharge and compensation of £112 to Boots, which will be added to the £588 she already owes to the court.