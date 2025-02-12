Mansfield woman smashed neighbours’ windows after months of taunting

A Mansfield woman smashed her neighbours' windows with a hammer after enduring months of them stealing her toilet rolls and flashing lights into her home, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jane Richardson shattered the window in one neighbour's back door before returning to smash their kitchen window at 10.30pm on January 1, said Lottie Tyler, prosecuting.

When police attended another neighbour said she also had one of her windows smashed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richardson, aged 53, told police, "there had been ongoing issues with her neighbours" and they had been taunting her for months.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

The court heard she has 45 previous convictions for 81 offences, including eight for damage, and received a four-month sentence, suspended for 12 months, in 2023.

Nichola Thorpe, mitigating, told magistrates it was "very unfortunate she finds herself before you this afternoon”.

"On this occasion she reached the end of her tether. She knows she shouldn't have acted in this way. She is extremely sorry."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said Richardson has put in a request to move property and there have been no issues with any of her neighbours since.

"She has reached the point where she wants to lead a quiet life," said Ms Thorpe. "She has a long history of mental health problems. She was the victim of an arson attack at her previous address."

Richardson, of Stacey Road, admitted criminal damage when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

“Whatever anyone else has done, you are here today in court,” the presiding magistrate told her. “If you react in this way again you know what will happen.”

She received a 12-month conditional discharge, with £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.