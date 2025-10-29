Mansfield woman robbed on footpath - police release image of man they want to talk to
The woman reported having her mobile phone snatched from her on a path near the River Maun and that she was pushed to the ground as she tried to retrieve it.
Officers have pursed a number of lines of inquiry to trace the offender since the incident happened on 8 August and are now appealing for the public’s help.
PC Natasha Crewe said: “This was a traumatic incident for the victim and we are doing everything we can to bring her attacker to justice.
“Having reviewed CCTV footage, we are confident the man in this image will be able to assist the investigation and I’d urge him to come forward.
“Likewise, if you know who he is please get in touch by calling 101 quoting crime number 25*471370.”