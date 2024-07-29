Mansfield woman pelts chemist staff with medication following issue with her prescription

A Mansfield Woodhouse woman ran amok in a chemist's and injured members of staff by pelting them with medication from the shelves after there was an issue with her prescription, a court has heard.

Elizabeth Ridge became abusive and "targeted her aggression" at an assistant pharmacist in the Well Pharmacy, in Forest Town, on March 8, said Becky Allsop, prosecuting.Ridge ran around the counter and into the dispensary where she punched the woman in the head.A member of the public pulled her away but Ridge hurled a mug at him which smashed above him.She began pelting the staff with items from the shelves, forcing them to duck, and hit one pharmacist in the side with a bottle of medicine.She later apologised for her behaviour but complained she had been treated as if she had done something wrong and felt she wasn't given an opportunity to explain herself."Prior to that she had a good relationship with members of staff," said Ms Allsop. "She said she didn't want to hurt the female worker."