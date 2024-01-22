Mansfield woman ‘lost the plot’ lashing out at cops during street brawl
Three women and two men were brawling on the ground in Sutton at 9.30pm on December 7, said prosecutor Daniel Wilshaw.
The dispute began when Simone Palethorpe wasn't happy about being filmed by one of her neighbours and escalated into violence.
She had grabbed a woman by her hair and when officers arrived Palethorpe punched one WPC in the face and kicked another in the chest, leaving them with minor cuts and bruises.
When one officer threatened to pepper-spray her, Palethorpe, aged 29, shouted: "Go on then!"
The court heard she has four convictions for four offences, but none for violence, and was last in trouble in 2018 when she received a conditional discharge.
Ian Pridham, mitigating, said she was "mortified, ashamed and embarrassed by what she has done."
"She has repeatedly apologised through me to the officers for what she has done. She is delighted to pay compensation."
He said Palethorpe "lost the plot firstly with the people she was arguing with and then the police."
He said she had "bared her soul" to the probation service in a report which made "very sad reading".
Palethorpe, of Glossop Avenue, Mansfield, admitted two counts of assaulting emergency workers and failing to surrender to the court, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on January 6.
Sentencing was adjourned until Thursday when she received a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation days. She was fined £50 and must pay £125 to each officer with a £114 surcharge.