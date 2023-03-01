Mansfield woman lashed out at cops while making a statement after being spiked

Shannon Young-Hynes was taken to Mansfield Police Station on November 6, last year, but became upset and irate and began screaming and shouting abuse, Faith Rowan, prosecuting, said.

“One minute she would be calm, the next she would kick off again,” said one officer. “Her behaviour was erratic. I believed she was intoxicated.”

When they gave her some breathing space, Young-Hynes, aged 19, kicked a female officer with both legs, making her lose balance and fall over.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

She made further contact with her forearm and also struck a male officer in the face before she was restrained.

Young-Hynes, of Broomhill Lane, admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, on Wednesday.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said Young-Hynes, who has no previous convictions or cautions, deserved maximum credit for her guilty plea.

Earlier that night, she was offered a drink from a male which she suspects might have been spiked because she could not remember anything after consuming it.

After she left a nightclub she was punched in the face and knocked unconscious.

“She was taken to the station to see if she was all right and take some details,” Mr Stocks said. “She was evidently distressed.

“She was intoxicated but it was involuntary intoxication. All she can do is offer an apology. It was entirely out of character.”