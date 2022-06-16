Mansfield woman harassed victim with fake ‘sex worker’ adverts where she lived

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard police were called after Danielle Burrows sent her female victim a letter with the words ‘dirty nonce lover’ clipped from newspapers, in January.

Andrew Conboy, prosecuting, said that in the early hours of January 26, a drunk Burrows went to the street where the woman lives and began putting up posters that advertised ‘personal services’ and featured her picture.

She returned to her vehicle and honked her horn, demanding the woman show herself, before calling her ‘a number of names’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Burrows drove away and became involved in a collision, which led to a court appearance for drink-driving and failing to stop.

Fingerprints linked her to the letter, and her phone contained images of the posters, as well as video clips of her creating fake dating profiles using her victim’s image.

Mr Conboy said: “She was pretending to be the victim and speaking to a number of men provocatively.”

There was 'bad blood' between the women after Burrows’ victim's ex-partner ended a relationship with a man, due to accusations of sexual assault, but remained friends with him.

In a statement, her victim said the harassment caused her to change her daily habits and made her ‘worried Burrows would come into work and cause a scene’.

Burrows, aged 34, of Arundel Drive, Mansfield, admitted harassment.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Burrows had received personal abuse on social media, but accepted that when she was intoxicated ‘matters got out of hand’.

He said she had been in the pub where the idea of putting up the posters ‘started as a joke’. The dating profile was deleted and ‘the victim was never aware of it’.

Some planning was involved, but the offence was ‘unsophisticated’, he added.

Before her arrest for the driving matters, the single mother was of good character.