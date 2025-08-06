Mansfield woman glassed man in the face leaving him scarred and suicidal

A Mansfield woman who glassed a man in the face leaving him scarred and feeling suicidal, has a previous conviction for a "remarkably" similar violent offence, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV captured Danielle Turner chatting with her victim at the bar of Transylvania Tavern, on November 9 last year, said Katie Hardman, prosecuting.

He said something which appeared to upset her and left, before returning seconds later to shove him behind the bar and hurl a pint glass in his face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff and regulars intervened and pieces of glass had to be removed from his face.

Transylvania Tavern, on Broxtowe Drive, Mansfield. (Picture: Google Earth.)

Turner’s victim sustained one and two-inch scars on his face, struggles to breath out of his right nostril, and has suffered depression and anxiety.

Following suicidal thoughts he was admitted to A&E for a mental health assessment and has been prescribed medication.

A former regular at the pub, he has stopped socialising and drinking alcohol, and says his young son was “terrified” by his injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also lost out on £5,000 of work, with which he had planned to start a rendering business, and had to claim benefits.

Nottingham Crown Court heard Turner has a previous conviction for serious assault “in remarkably similar circumstances” in 2017 when she pushed and smashed a glass over a woman's head in a night club. She received a 26 week sentence, suspended for 18 months after breaching the order with a public order offence.

Bianca Brasoveanu, mitigating, said: "She doesn't seek to justify herself, she has put forward her regret in a prepared statement, and a letter to the court. It comes across as sincere and remorseful.”

On Tuesday, Judge Tina Dempster sentenced her to 14 months, suspended for 18 months, with nine rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was ordered to pay a victim surcharge but no compensation was awarded because Turner has lost her job.

“If I sent you to custody today... many of the factors that coalesced on that night that caused you to act in the way you did would not be addressed,” the judge told her.

“The community and public would be better served if you remain under the supervision of the probation service.”

Turner, 30, of Ruddington Court, Mansfield, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on May 15.