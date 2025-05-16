Mansfield woman glassed man in face for calling her a boy leaving him scarred and suicidal

Transylvania Tavern on Broxtowe Drive, Mansfield. (Picture: Google Earth.)

A Mansfield woman who glassed a man in the face for calling her a boy, leaving him scarred and feeling suicidal, has a previous conviction for a similar violent offence, a court has heard.

CCTV captured Danielle Turner chatting, laughing, and even hugging her victim at the bar of Transylvania Tavern, on November 9, last year, said Becky Allsop, prosecuting.

She left but returned seconds later to shove him behind the bar and hurl the glass in his face.

“He felt a sharp pain to his face and someone removed some glass from his face,” said Ms Allsop. “He was left with cuts on his upper nose and cheek, and bruising around his eyes, but didn't seek medical attention.”

In a statement, Turner’s victim said he sustained two and one-inch scars, struggles to breath out of his right nostril, and has suffered with depression and anxiety.

Following suicidal thoughts he was admitted to A&E for a mental health assessment and has been prescribed medication.

A former regular at the pub, he has stopped socialising and drinking alcohol, and says his young son was “terrified” by his injuries.

As a result he lost out on £5,000 of work, with which he had planned to start a rendering business, and had to claim benefits.

Turner told police her victim made an offensive, but “not necessarily homophobic”, comment to her partner, and apologised for what she had done.

The court heard she has a previous conviction for throwing a glass at a woman in October 2017.

Charlotte Brothwell, mitigating, said her victim called her a boy and “this unfortunately set her off.”

“It was a very impulsive, short lived incident,” she said. “They were getting on well before. She is remorseful and there is a realistic prospect of her rehabilitation.”

She said Turner has has previously taken an anger management course on an earlier suspended sentence, but conceded that was not necessarily reflected in her behaviour on that evening.

Turner, aged 30, of Ruddington Court, Mansfield, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

The case was adjourned until June 3 for a probation report and Turner was warned a custodial sentence is a possibility.