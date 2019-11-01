Mansfield woman failed to stop for cops in early hours

A Mansfield woman with a hearing problem didn't realise police were following her as she drove without lights in the early hours, a court heard.

Officers flashed Jenny Barlow's Hyundai on Debdale Lane and followed her for about a mile on Abbott Road, before she pulled over, on October 11.

She was more than twice the drink drive limit when tested at the roadside, but failed to give a formal sample at the police station, said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

Treve Lander, mitigating, said Barlow, who has no previous convictions, had been drinking earlier and was en route to meet a friend.

"The police didn't realise she has a hearing problem," he said. "They were thinking she wasn't cooperating, but she was in her own way.

"There was a genuine attempt to provide a specimen."

Barlow, 48, of Station Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted failing to provide a speicmen and failing to stop, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

She was fined £276, and was ordered to pay a £32 government surcharge and £85 costs.

She was banned for 12 months, but this will be reduced by 91 days if she completes a drink drivers' course before May 13, 2020.

