Mansfield woman died of ‘acute mixed drug toxicity’

A Mansfield woman died as a result of acute mixed drug toxicity, an inquest has found.

By Tim Cunningham
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 5:01 pm

Notitnghamshire’s Senior Coroner Mairin Casey opened an inquest into the death of Tanya Marie Staples this afternoon (February 2).

She said Ms Staples died on July 13, last year, at the age of 38, and had been identified by her housing manager at her home on Victoria Street, Mansfield.

A post-mortem found she died of acute mixed drug toxicity.

The inquest was heard at Nottingham Council House.

The inquest was adjourned until February 15.

