Mansfield woman crashed into cars while rescuing pal from domestic row

Stephanie Kendall was driving a Mercedes when she hit two cars on Rutland Street at 2.37am on May 29, said prosecutor Sanjay Jerath.

"She became distracted by her friend and that caused her to drift into the vehicles," he added.

A test revealed Kendall had 92 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Aqsa Hussain, mitigating, said Kendall was ‘a caring mother and reliable friend’ who could be fined because of her ‘significant personal mitigation’ and ‘her good character’.

On the day in question she had been out drinking in the afternoon at a birthday party and ‘drank a few bottles of wine’, before returning home and going to bed.

Her friend, who was ‘having a verbal dispute with a male friend and felt like she was in danger’ called her asking for help, Ms Hussain said,

Kendall went into ‘emergency friend mode’ and drove the short 1.2-mile distance to pick her friend up.

Ms Hussain said the defendant was likely to lose her new job with Framework, a charity which works with homeless people, because her role requires a driving licence.

Kendall, 30, of Sheepbridge Lane, Mansfield, admitted drink driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

She was banned for 28 months, but she was offered a rehabilitation course for drink drivers which will reduce the disqualification by 213 days if completed by January 2023.

She was fined £500, with £85 costs and a £50 surcharge.