Mansfield woman caught over limit after feuding neighbours tipped off police

Officers waited for Lisa Kearney to return home, at 11pm, on July 10, said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

A test revealed she had 48 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

The court heard she has a previous conviction for being drunk in charge of a vehicle, in 2015.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read the latest stories from Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Her solicitor told magistrates Kearney had been involved in a parking dispute with her neighbours and they had reported her "repeatedly" for drink driving.

She only drank two glasses of wine with her evening meal, he said.

She has sought help for anxiety after her marriage of 35 years ended and was remorseful.

Kearney, 54, of Kings Stand, Mansfield, was banned for 13 months, but a drink-drivers' rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 13 weeks if she completes it before April 2022.

She was fined with a £34 surcharge and £85 court costs.