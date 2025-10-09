Mansfield Town's Lucas Akins re-joins club's first team squad after release from prison
Akins, 36, hit Mr Daniel, aged 33, as he rode home from work and caused “catastrophic” head injuries which led to his death ten days later in hospital.
The collision happened in March 2022, when Akins crashed his Mercedes, causing the death by careless or inconsiderate driving.
Akins, of Heys Road in Thongsbridge, Holmfirth, was sentenced to 14 months in prison and disqualified from driving for a year at Leeds Crown Court in April this year.
Mansfield Town Football Club has announced today (Thursday October 9) that Akins will return to the League One club on the pitch, following the conclusion of his custodial sentence.
A statement from the club reads: “Mansfield Town Football Club can confirm that it has retained the registration of forward Lucas Akins, who has rejoined the first team squad following the conclusion of a custodial sentence. “This follows a road traffic accident in March 2022, which tragically resulted in the death of Mr Adrian Daniel. “The club wishes to once again extend its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr Daniel. Our thoughts remain with all those impacted by this tragic accident. “In line with principles of rehabilitation and reintegration, the club is of the view that Lucas, having served his sentence, should be afforded the opportunity to resume his professional career. “Lucas has reiterated his profound remorse for the events of that day and fully recognises the enduring impact this tragedy has had on the family of Mr Daniel. “Mansfield Town has provided support to Lucas throughout his time in custody and following the conclusion of judicial proceedings, and will continue to offer appropriate support as he returns to the first team environment.”
After pleading guilty on March 4 of this year, Akins continued to play for Mansfield Town prior to his sentence, which prompted debate among the football community.
Akins has made more than 150 appearances for Mansfield since joining them in January 2022 from Burton Albion.