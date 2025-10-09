Mansfield Town's Lucas Akins re-joins club's first team squad after release from prison

Jailed Mansfield Town footballer Lucas Akins who killed a cyclist by careless driving has rejoined the first team squad after his release from prison.

A statement from the club reads: “Mansfield Town Football Club can confirm that it has retained the registration of forward Lucas Akins, who has rejoined the first team squad following the conclusion of a custodial sentence. “This follows a road traffic accident in March 2022, which tragically resulted in the death of Mr Adrian Daniel. “The club wishes to once again extend its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr Daniel. Our thoughts remain with all those impacted by this tragic accident. “In line with principles of rehabilitation and reintegration, the club is of the view that Lucas, having served his sentence, should be afforded the opportunity to resume his professional career. “Lucas has reiterated his profound remorse for the events of that day and fully recognises the enduring impact this tragedy has had on the family of Mr Daniel. “Mansfield Town has provided support to Lucas throughout his time in custody and following the conclusion of judicial proceedings, and will continue to offer appropriate support as he returns to the first team environment.”