Mansfield Town player who killed cyclist by careless driving set to resume his career

Jailed Mansfield Town footballer Lucas Akins, who killed a cyclist by careless driving, has been included in the club’s squad list and will be free to resume his career when released.

The 36-year-old began a 14-month prison sentence in April after pleading guilty to causing the death of cyclist Adrian Daniel on March 17, 2022.

Akins hit Mr Daniel, aged 33, as he rode home from work and caused “catastrophic” head injuries which led to his death ten days later in hospital.

Judge Alexander Menary told him: "Your failure to accept responsibility only prolonged the heartache and grief."

Lucas Akins.

He is understood to be available for release after serving half his sentence, with the remaining seven months to be served on license.

It means Akins could play for the League One side before Christmas.

In May, when Mansfield confirmed its retained list, the club stated that it was "continuing to consider its position" regarding the striker, whose deal at the club was thought to have expired at the end of last season.

Mansfield Town FC said: "The club will review Lucas' position as and when he is released from custody and will make no further comment at this time."

Mr Daniel’s widow told Leeds Crown Court how her husband was a keen cyclist, rock climber and “adrenaline junkie” who wore a device that alerted his loved ones in the event of an impact.

In a statement, she said: “Since that day it has been like hell. We hadn't even had our first wedding anniversary.”

Three years of waiting for the case to be tried only added more trauma and heartache to her life, she said.

Tim Pole, mitigating, said Akins, of previous good character and with a clean driving record, was “a decent, hard working, and honest individual.”

Akins continued to play for the Stags until he was jailed and started a League One match hours after pleading guilty.

Following his sentencing, Stags boss Nigel Clough said the jail term came as an "unbelievable shock" to the club.

Akins has made more than 150 appearances for Mansfield since joining them in January 2022 from Burton Albion.