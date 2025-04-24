Mansfield Town footballer jailed for 'poor driving' that caused cyclist’s tragic death

Lucas Akins of Mansfield Town. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

A Mansfield Town footballer whose ‘poor driving’ while turning right at a ‘difficult junction’ and led to a cyclist’s tragic death has been jailed, a court has heard.

Lucas Akins pulled out of Crosland Factory Lane at the junction with Huddersfield Road and hit Adrian Daniel on March 17, 2022, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Mr Daniel, aged 33, who was riding home from work, suffered “catastrophic” head injuries and died ten days later in hospital.

Akins admitted causing Mr Daniel's death by careless driving on the day of a trial after denying a more serious charge.

“If (Akins) had waited longer he would have had more chance to see Mr Daniel,” said Carmel Pearson, prosecuting. “He knew of the difficulties and he should have been taking extra care.”

The court heard his vision would have been obscured by the A-pillar of his Mercedes G350, and a blind spot on the road created by a wall.

Mr Daniel’s widow told the court how her husband was a keen cyclist, rock climber and “adrenaline junkie” who wore a device that alerted his loved ones in the event of an impact.

After receiving a message his parents, who lived nextdoor to him, drove to the scene of the accident.

In a statement, Mrs Daniel said: “Since that day it has been like hell. We hadn't even had our first wedding anniversary.”

Three years of waiting for the case to be tried only added more trauma and heartache to her life, Mrs Daniel said.

“This all could have been resolved sooner. And this makes a mockery of any remorse (Akins) has shown for his actions.

“A great father, son and husband has been lost but his legacy for living life to the full will always remain.”

Tim Pole, mitigating, said Mr Daniel’s death is “a burden he (Atkins) will carry for the rest of his life.”

He said Akins, of previous good character and with a clean driving record, was “a decent, hard working, and honest individual,” but immediate custody could jeopardise his career.

On Thursday, Judge Alexander Menary told him: "You ought to have been exercising additional caution. Your failure to accept responsibility only prolonged the heartache and grief."

Akins, aged 36, of Heys Road, Thongsbridge, near Holmfirth, was jailed for 14 months and banned for two years.

Following the sentencing, a club spokesman said: “Mansfield Town Football Club acknowledges today’s decision by Leeds Crown Court concerning

Lucas Akins following a tragic road traffic accident in March 2022.

"Mansfield Town Football Club offers its sincere and deepest condolences to the family of Adrian Daniel at this difficult time.

"The club is considering its position with regards to Lucas and will be making no further comment at this stage.”