Mansfield Town footballer admits causing death of cyclist by careless driving

A Mansfield Town footballer who pleaded guilty to causing the death of a cyclist by careless driving returned to the pitch within hours of his court appearance.

Lucas Akins, aged 36, of Heys Road, Thongsbridge, near Holmfirth, hit Adrian Daniel, 33, causing him serious injuries.

Mr Daniel was treated by paramedics and rushed to hospital but died ten days later.

The collision happened on Huddersfield Road in Netherton on March 17, 2022.

Akins appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday and entered a plea of guilty to the charge of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

An interim driving disqualification was imposed and the case was adjourned for probation reports before he is sentenced on April 24.

Akins played against Wigan on Tuesday evening but was substituted at half-time.

He has six international caps for Grenada and has previously played for Burton Albion and Huddersfield Town.

A spokesperson for Mansfield Town said the club has been aware of the incident for some time but declined further comment.