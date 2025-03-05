Mansfield Town footballer admits causing death of cyclist by careless driving

By Tim Cunningham

Crown Court Reporter

Published 5th Mar 2025, 11:39 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Mansfield Town footballer who pleaded guilty to causing the death of a cyclist by careless driving returned to the pitch within hours of his court appearance.

Lucas Akins, aged 36, of Heys Road, Thongsbridge, near Holmfirth, hit Adrian Daniel, 33, causing him serious injuries.

Mr Daniel was treated by paramedics and rushed to hospital but died ten days later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The collision happened on Huddersfield Road in Netherton on March 17, 2022.

Lucas Akins of Mansfield Town . (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)Lucas Akins of Mansfield Town . (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Lucas Akins of Mansfield Town . (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Akins appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday and entered a plea of guilty to the charge of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

An interim driving disqualification was imposed and the case was adjourned for probation reports before he is sentenced on April 24.

Akins played against Wigan on Tuesday evening but was substituted at half-time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has six international caps for Grenada and has previously played for Burton Albion and Huddersfield Town.

A spokesperson for Mansfield Town said the club has been aware of the incident for some time but declined further comment.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice