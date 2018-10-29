Mansfield town centre stabbing - what we know so far

Part of Mansfield town centre has been sealed off this afternoon (Monday) after a stabbing.
This is what we know so far:
Two teenage boys arrested after Mansfield town centre stabbing
* Officers were called to an incident near Westgate at around 2.50pm
* A 16-year-old boy was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre after suffering stab wounds to the back
* Two boys, aged 15, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remain in police custody.
Police incident in Mansfield Town Centre
* A police cordon remains in place near Heron Foods.
* Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 478 of October 29 2018.