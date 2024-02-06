Mansfield thug spat at his pregnant girlfriend as they returned from a scan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kurt Carter and the woman were returning home from a pregnancy scan when he spat on her, on November 1, last year, said prosecutor Lauren Hemsley. And later the same day at Mansfield Bus Station the 22-year-old "tapped her on the leg" causing a minor injury.

Six days later members of the public on Epsom Street raised the alarm when they saw Carter calling her a b**** and saying "wait until we get home."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also yanked her collar during the argument, Ms Hemsley added. The court heard he has two previous convictions for three offences and was last in trouble in April 2022 for domestic battery against a former partner.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said that sometime between November and January Carter's girlfriend provided a retraction statement. He was arrested on bail and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

"He has engaged well with the probation service and has accepted culpability," said Mr Hogarth. "He has been open and frank about his need to change." He said Carter is "lightly convicted" and his child is due in May.

Carter, of Tideswell Court, Mansfield, admitted three counts of assault by beating when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on January 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad