Mansfield thug spat at his pregnant girlfriend as they returned from a scan
Kurt Carter and the woman were returning home from a pregnancy scan when he spat on her, on November 1, last year, said prosecutor Lauren Hemsley. And later the same day at Mansfield Bus Station the 22-year-old "tapped her on the leg" causing a minor injury.
Six days later members of the public on Epsom Street raised the alarm when they saw Carter calling her a b**** and saying "wait until we get home."
He also yanked her collar during the argument, Ms Hemsley added. The court heard he has two previous convictions for three offences and was last in trouble in April 2022 for domestic battery against a former partner.
Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said that sometime between November and January Carter's girlfriend provided a retraction statement. He was arrested on bail and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.
"He has engaged well with the probation service and has accepted culpability," said Mr Hogarth. "He has been open and frank about his need to change." He said Carter is "lightly convicted" and his child is due in May.
Carter, of Tideswell Court, Mansfield, admitted three counts of assault by beating when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on January 8.
He received a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with five rehabilitation days, the 31-day "building better relationships" course and 120 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge with £85 costs.