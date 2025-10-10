Mansfield thieves returned to jail after spate of offences

A pair of prolific shop thieves have been returned to jail after a spate of offences in Mansfield.

Martin Heath and Leroy Krygier stole cosmetics from St Peter’s Retail Park on three occasions between 30 September and 1 October.

Krygier, aged 51, also stole meat products from a supermarket in West Gate on 27 September.

Both men are well known to officers and were identified from CCTV footage.

Heath, aged 45, also punched a police officer when he was arrested in Mansfield town centre on Monday 6 October.

Appearing at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court the following day, Heath, of no fixed address, was jailed for 20 weeks after pleading guilty to theft and assaulting a police officer.

Krygier, also of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to theft and was jailed for 16 weeks.

Sergeant Catherine Darby, of the town centre policing team said: “Both these men have appalling offending histories and have caused considerable harm to local retailers.

“Sadly they are part of a relatively small group of chaotic offenders who are responsible for a wildly disproportionate amount of theft offences in the town.

“We understand these individuals are often living difficult lives but we can’t and won’t tolerate them damaging our town in this way.

“So for as long as they keep behaving in this way we will keep arresting them and putting them before the courts.”

Shop theft offences in Mansfield have fallen around 30 per cent in the last year – the result of a relentless focus on the most prolific offenders.