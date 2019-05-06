Mansfield teenager 'attacked with knife, punched and kicked' by group of men

A 17-year-old boy has allegedly been cut in the ear with a Stanley knife following an altercation with a group of men in Mansfield.

The incident happened outside the One Stop shop on Westfield Lane at about 5.15 on Sunday, April 28.

One Stop, on Westfield Lane, Mansfield.

Nottinghamshire Police understand the Stanley knife was used on the boy before he was punched and kicked by the same group around the corner from the store.

The police are appealing for information about the incident, and urge anyone who knows anyone to contact them.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are appealing for information after a 17-year-old boy suffered a cut to his ear during an altercation with a group of men.

"It is believed a Stanley knife was used in the incident outside the One Stop Shop in Westfield Lane, at the junction with Devon Drive, Mansfield, at around 5.15pm on Sunday, April 28.

"The boy was then punched and kicked by the same group near a bus stop in Westfield Lane, at the junction with Harrop White Road at 5.30pm the same day.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dash-cam footage in the area at the time, is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 624 of April 28.

"Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.