Mansfield teen set fire to Beales store and caused thousands of pounds of damage

A Mansfield teenager who climbed onto the roof of Beales department store and started a fire causing thousands of pounds of damage has been banned from carrying a lighter or matches until he is sentenced, a court has heard.

Magistrates in Nottingham heard how the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was seen climbing up the outside of the abandoned store at 2pm on March 22 with an accomplice.

CCTV recorded the pair as they wandered around on the roof and went into doors before starting a fire in an air conditioning unit which quickly developed.

“This was an extremely dangerous action,” the prosecutor said. “The flames were high and anyone in the building wouldn't have been able to use the stairs.”

Beales department store, on Queen Street, has lain dormant since the company collapsed in 2020, but moves have been made to transform the town centre landmark into a community and civic centre.

The damaged ventilation system will cost £10,000 to replace.

Fire and rescue were called, but the boys moved on and by 2.18pm had set fire to the rear door of Lucky Dip, a sweet production factory on Brunt Street, causing £2,870 damage of damage.

The firm’s operations manager said although the premises are only open in the week the owner does go there at weekends to collect paperwork and his life could have been put at risk.

The business employs eight members of staff, he said, and had the fire spread “it would have been the end of the business and that didn't bear thinking about.”

The boys climbed into the garden of the Pheasant Inn, a disused pub on Chesterfield Road South, and caused £50 of damage to a window.

Police were called at 2.55pm and the pair were arrested.

The defendant, who has no previous convictions, was described as “quite quiet and reserved” by his solicitor.

“He tells me it was the other boy's idea,” she said. “He went along with it. He has now seen the very real consequences of his actions.

“There is evidently work here that the youth justice team can do with him and there is a good prospect of rehabilitation.”

On Wednesday he admitted two counts of reckless arson and one of attempted burglary. The case was adjourned until October 29 for a probation report.

The boy was granted bail on condition he doesn’t associate with his co-defendant, or carry “matches or a lighter or anything to set a fire.”